NAB Show 2024 Opens Registration For April Return To Vegas

Registration is now open for the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cutting-edge trends in artificial intelligence, the connected car, and digital audio and sales promise to be this year’s hot topics, especially in radio-relevant sessions and programs.

Returning to NAB Show in 2024 are the three main tracks of Create, Connect, and Capitalize. The Small and Medium Market Radio Forum will also be available to AM/FM operators, along with the Focus on Leadership Speaker Series and the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology conference.

The show’s general Call for Speakers is open until December 4.

NAB EVP of Events Chris Brown discussed NAB Show’s role in, “Providing a dynamic intersection where creativity meets technology, Amid the swiftly transforming media landscape, it is important that the Show provide unique activations…to act as a guide to the tech and companies that are redefining the horizons of the entertainment industry.”