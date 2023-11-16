The Kid Mero and Carmelo Anthony Launching Weekly Series

NYC comedian and talent The Kid Mero is pairing with NBA icon Carmelo Anthony on Wave Sports + Entertainment’s new podcast series, 7PM in Brooklyn. Premiering on December 7, the show will offer blends of basketball insights, cultural discussions, and entertainment.

Both audio and video podcast episodes will be released every Thursday. 7PM in Brooklyn is the latest addition to WSE’s portfolio of original series, joining other successful programs like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Podcast P with Paul George, and The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

Anthony shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “7PM in Brooklyn is not just a sports show; it’s an immersive journey that dives into the heart of the game and the rich culture that surrounds it.”

The Kid Mero remarked, “Growing up in the Bronx as a die-hard Knicks fan, basketball was everything. So getting a chance to use my ten-plus years of success in entertainment to cook up some magic with a legend like Melo and my guys at WSE is a no brainer. 7PM in Brooklyn is gonna be a must-watch for all basketball fans, Merodamus told you!”

WSE EVP of Original Content Tunde St. Matthew-Daniel finished, “We’re excited to welcome Melo and Mero to the WSE team. Melo’s iconic NBA status and Mero’s groundbreaking entertainment career makes them the most authentic duo to host 7PM in Brooklyn. It’s the best of both worlds and the perfect project to continue WSE’s mission of delivering industry-leading sports and culture shows to all fans.”