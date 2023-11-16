iHeart Focused On Global Podcast Footprint With Latest UK Deal

UK radio giant Global announced a landmark partnership with top podcast publisher iHeartMedia on Wednesday. This exclusive deal involves licensing, distribution, and advertising representation of each other’s podcast portfolios.

iHeartPodcasts will now be accessible on Global Player and DAX, Global’s digital advertising exchange, in the UK. This addition will significantly boost the platforms with millions of downloads. iHeartPodcasts boasts a diverse range of over 800 shows, including notable titles such as On Purpose with Jay Shetty, The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Revisionist History, and Stuff You Should Know.

In kind, Global’s podcasts will now be available on the iHeartRadio App in the US, with monetization managed by iHeartMedia’s leading audio sales force. Global’s collection includes popular podcasts such as the daily news podcasts The News Agents, My Therapist Ghosted Me, and the new daily podcast Shaun Keaveny’s Daily Grind.

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne commented, “Podcasting has exploded as the newest mass-reach medium in the US, with more than 120 million Americans a month now listening – and now the opportunity for global growth is huge. As more international listeners engage with hit iHeartPodcasts every month, this is a great opportunity to work with the best-in-class Global and using DAX monetization teams, to find new audiences and advertisers for the best and largest podcast portfolio in the world.”

Global’s Chief Commercial Officer Mike Gordon said, “I’m delighted that iHeartMedia is partnering with Global to bring each other’s incredible slate of award-winning podcasts to advertisers in the UK & Ireland, and the US. Combining the reach of each other’s platforms and networks…at a time when podcasts are experiencing rapid growth, will see us reaching more audiences than ever before.”