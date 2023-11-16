Audacy’s WIP To Remain Philadelphia Eagles Radio Flagship

The Philadelphia Eagles and Audacy have renewed their long-standing partnership through the 2028 NFL season. This continuation marks over three decades of collaboration, with SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP) remaining the official flagship radio partner of the Eagles.

WIP will continue its comprehensive coverage of all Eagles games, including preseason, regular season, and postseason matches, along with pregame and postgame shows. The broadcast team features Eagles Hall of Famers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick in the booth and Howard Eskin on the sideline.

Eagles President Don Smolenski stated, “David Field, David Yadgaroff, and so many others at Audacy have played an important role in shaping this successful relationship, including the station’s many loyal listeners over the years.”

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Starting this season, fans have been able to listen to every Eagles game via the free Audacy app on their smartphone or smart speaker, as well as the radio. 94WIP takes tremendous pride in superserving the best fans in the NFL, and we look forward to giving Eagles fans a home for every memorable moment on the field and every storyline off of it throughout the years to come.”