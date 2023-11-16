Beasley Takes A Beach Day As New Salsa Format Unveiled

Beasley Media Group is expanding its cultural footprint with the launch of the new Playa format in five markets. This “Salsa and More” format, featuring renowned artists such as Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, and Juan Luis Guerra, celebrates the traditional rhythms and heritage of Caribbean music.

Playa is initially starting in Atlanta (WAEC), Charlotte (WNKS-HD3), Detroit (WMGC-HD2), Las Vegas (KKLZ-HD2), Philadelphia (WMGK-HD3), and Boston (WBQT–HD2).

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “With the Hispanic communities growing fast in many of our markets, we’re proud to present this mass appeal music format with the biggest and most familiar Latin stars. Our brilliant Director of Latin Formats, Nio Fernandez, has made Playa highly popular in a couple of our markets already and I’m excited to watch the brand continue to expand.”

Beasley’s Director of Latin Formats Nio Fernandez added, “The salsa format is one that we have successfully offered in Tampa and Fort Myers. We are extremely proud to expand it to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Detroit, Boston and Charlotte. Beasley takes pride in the growth of its Hispanic footprint as the company continues to align with the demand for these formats in the nation’s rapidly changing demographics.”