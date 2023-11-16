Monte Carlo Vibe: SiriusXM Bringing Radio Monaco To US Shores

SiriusXM is teaming up with Europe’s Radio Monaco to introduce a new Radio Monaco channel for the satellite broadcaster. This collaboration marks the first time Radio Monaco, which debuted in 2006, has been made available to North American audiences.

The Radio Monaco channel promises to immerse listeners in the lively and luxurious atmosphere of Monte-Carlo. It will feature live broadcasts from Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, sessions by globally acclaimed DJs like Alec Monopoly, DJ Flo Dosh, and Diplo, special programming around events like the Monaco Grand Prix, and exclusive interviews with international stars who frequent Monaco.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “SiriusXM continues to provide unique audio content, and we are thrilled to launch the new Radio Monaco channel bringing the energy and pulse of Monaco’s trending sounds to our North American listeners exclusively. Monaco has always been at the center of music and entertainment and this channel truly captures the elite luxury lifestyle and music culture of one of the world’s most unique destinations, creating an unforgettable and disruptive radio experience.”