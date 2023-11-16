Rich Tunkel To Lead Nielsen Audio Client Services

On Wednesday, Nielsen Audio EVP/Managing Director Catherine Herkovic announced she will retire at the end of 2023 in an email to Nielsen Audio Advisory Council members. 28-year Nielsen veteran Rich Tunkel has been tapped to take over audio in the transition.

Tunkel, who joined Nielsen through Arbitron and has experience with Scarborough, is currently the company’s SVP/Director of Sales. In her email to the Advisory Council, Herkovic called Tunkel, “A great champion for our clients, and the Audio business at large.”

In a statement to Streamline Publishing’s Adam Jacobson, Tunkel said, “My entire career has been in audio, and this is a great honor and a great responsibility that I really feel excited taking on because of the strong team we have at Nielsen Audio, including John Snyder, Laura Kutscher, and Brendan Kane.”