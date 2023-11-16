TuneIn Collaborates With HumanWare On Accessible Streaming

Streaming platform TuneIn is now collaborating with HumanWare, a company specializing in assistive technology devices, to enhance the audio experience for the visually impaired and blind community.

The integration sees TuneIn’s broad range of content, including music, live sports, podcasts, and news, being made accessible through HumanWare’s Victor Reader Stream 3. This partnership responds to the growing demand for accessible audio content. Victor Reader Stream 3 offers easy navigation through tactile buttons and voice prompts, allowing more users to access TuneIn’s services.

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern said, “At TuneIn, we believe in the power of audio to connect people and enrich lives, and understand the important role this content plays in the visually impaired community. We are very proud to partner with HumanWare to continue to ensure all individuals have access to high-quality listening experiences.”

HumanWare VP of Product Innovation Louis-Philippe Massé commented, Our mission at HumanWare, for more than 35 years now, was always to bring people with visual impairments the means to be active, enjoy life and contribute to society by using the latest technology. TuneIn’s mission is completely aligned with ours and we are very proud of working together in bringing high quality audio content to the users of our Victor Reader Stream 3.”