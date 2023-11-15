Lynne Adkins and Brandon Brooks Honored At Philadelphia’s KYW

Audacy Philadelphia’s KYW-AM Newsradio has welcomed Lynne Adkins and Brandon Brooks into the station’s Hall of Fame. The duo joins other distinguished names in the Hall, including NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and Suburban Bureau Chief Jay Lloyd.

Adkins spent 34 years at KYW Newsradio team as a reporter, anchor, and mentor to emerging journalists. Her work spanned several Philadelphia and Pennsylvania stations, including WMGK, WPEN, WFIL, and WIP, before holding news director roles at WXTU, WHYY, WCOJ, and WBUX.

Brooks starting as a part-time anchor and reporter with KYW Newsradio in 1989 before assuming a full-time role in 1993. Over his three decades in radio and TV, he is credited with creating the beloved “Rewind” segment that garnered national syndication.

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “This honor is long overdue for these two inductees who have devoted over three decades of their lives to being reliable news sources for the Philadelphia region. Not only has their professionalism set a high standard for our content, but their extensive backgrounds have taught the next generation of KYW Newsradio broadcasters to aspire to a new level.”