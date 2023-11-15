Tampa’s Mason Dixon Gets Syndicated With Audio 1

Audio 1 has acquired the national distribution rights for the newly-syndicated Mason Dixon Generation 80’s music show. A staple of Tampa’s Q105 (WRBQ) radio, the program features nostalgic tunes on a backdrop of Mason Dixon’s behind-the-scenes tales.

Since beginning in January 2023, the weekend show has enjoyed ratings success in an normally overlooked daypart. While Mason Dixon Generation 80’s will maintain its regular timeslot on Q105, other stations across the United States can schedule it live or at a later slot.

With the Dallas, Texas-based Audio 1 handling distribution, the broadcasts are set to reach a broader audience.