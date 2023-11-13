NAB Fights Back As Automakers Try To Wriggle Away From AM

In the wake of a bitter blog post targeting the radio industry from an automaker interest group, the NAB is firing back on behalf of broadcasters and AM radio. The NAB puts claims that leaving AM in electric vehicles will cost the auto industry $3.8 billion by 2030 under the microscope.

That $3.8 billion price tag was named in a Center for Automotive Research study funded by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The study comes as some EV makers desperately wish to halt the AM For Every Vehicle Act as it nears the finish line in Congress.

Automakers say addressing this would be costly as electromagnetic interference from EV components distorts AM signals. The NAB points out, however, that this cost is not exclusive to AM radio, as EMI mitigation is also necessary for other electronic systems in EVs. Another claim by AAI is that EMI mitigation for AM radio adds significant weight to EVs, impacting battery range. However, the report found that a typical ferrite core filter used for this purpose weighs only about 2.2 pounds, a minuscule fraction of an EV’s total weight.

Addressing AM radio interference is also seen as a temporary challenge. Future vehicle models are expected to have designs optimized for electromagnetic compatibility, reducing the need for additional EMI mitigation for AM radios.

In its estimate of the cost of AM to automakers, the Congressional Budget Office said, “Based on sales data, this would require manufacturers to update media equipment and infotainment software in about 2.5 to 3 million EVs per year. Because the unit costs of those updates are small, CBO estimates the total cost of the mandate would be several millions of dollars each year the requirement is in effect.” This falls well below the AAI/CAR estimate.

As automakers continue their crusade to cut costs and curb free entertainment sources from the dashboard’s future, broadcasters remain vigilant and push forward as the AM Act support nears simple majorities in both houses of Congress.