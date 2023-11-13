OUT TODAY: Analysts, Attorneys, and Anthony Iannarino

November is when we recognize our blessings and give thanks for all we have. It’s also the month when leaders look ahead to the next year, setting new goals for themselves and their teams and crafting strategies to exceed these goals.

Your team looks to you for inspiration, and the November 2023 issue of Radio Ink Magazine has plenty to offer. Our cover story interview shows you how to develop a positive, realistic mindset that will lead your station to success! This issue also features in-depth financial and legal analysis along with sales and leadership training from our columnists.

Cover Story: Anthony Iannarino and the Negativity Fast

Master sales trainer and best-selling author Anthony Iannarino sits down for a conversation about his latest book, The Negativity Fast, featuring a self-development technique you can use to disconnect from negative influences and develop healthier ways of thinking, acting, and relating to others.

Anthony will present on the Negativity Fast at Forecast 2024, the broadcast industry’s premier leadership event! Join us on November 15, 2023, at the Harvard Club in New York City.

Analysts Speak Out

Our annual analysts’ report focuses on industry finances and investment prospects. This year, our contributors addressed issues ranging from political advertising revenues to the possibility of regulatory relief and how Wall Street perceives radio as an investment.

Broadcast Attorneys On The FCC

The FCC finally has a full slate of commissioners. Our all-star panel of broadcast attorneys provides insight into what we can expect in the regulatory arena over the next year, including the completion of the 2018 and 2022 Quadrennial Reviews, letting stations boost their digital signals, and the use of AI in political advertising.

Warp Speed Ahead

2023 marked a year of significant and continued changes for our industry. Deborah Parenti offers a timely reminder: “Yesterday’s pace is not today’s pace. Are we willing to match the tempo?”

Windows, Doors, and Tunnels

In this month’s column, Roy Williams shows you how to use “portals” in your ad copy that can “take your listeners on a journey. Causing them to see themselves doing the thing you want them to do.”

