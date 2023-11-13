After One Week, Radio’s 2023 Season of Giving Tally Is $851,000

Our Season of Giving Tally is off and running as radio stations across America get out and serve their communities. This first week saw gains from iHeartMedia Detroit’s 97.9 WJLB, Townsquare Media Grand Rapids’ Mix 95.7, iHeartRadio Boston’s WRKO-AM, and the top fundraiser of the week: Cumulus Media Memphis’ 98.1 The Max.

To beat 2021’s total, we’ll still need $22.9 million, but there’s plenty of time on the clock and giving to be done.

