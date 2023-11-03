WCBS’ Foxx & Annie Get Close To Doubling NYC Diaper Drive

Foxx & Annie in the Morning on Audacy New York’s WCBS-FM 101.1 teamed up with the non-profit Little Essentials for a significant cause. The aim was to gather 25,000 diapers between October 16 and November 2 through Foxx & Annie’s Diaper Drive. However, the event got close to doubling expectations – amassing a total of 40,325 diapers.

Both Foxx and Annie are parents themselves. With Annie anticipating her third child, the show understands the constant demand and the substantial expense of diapers. For numerous families, particularly those grappling with financial challenges, diapers remain the paramount necessity and a significant weekly expenditure.

Foxx commented, “My heart is so full of gratitude thanks to the compassion and generosity of our incredible listeners. This is such an amazing example of the good that this city represents. This is going to make a huge difference for the families that need it the most in our community. THANK YOU.”

Annie expressed, “I’m beyond grateful for the generosity of the CBS-FM family of listeners. Their donations will be instrumental in empowering families in the Tri-state area. Thank you for being the village we all need in these tough times.”