Gig Harbor High School Station’s Fate Uncertain, Meeting Called

Washington’s Peninsula School District is slated to hold a community meeting on November 7, regarding the fate of their district-owned radio station, KGHP. Having been operational since 1988, the educational station’s future hangs in the balance. The crucial point on the meeting’s agenda is the discussion surrounding the station’s district-held FCC license.

Historically, Peninsula High School utilized KGHP-FM for broadcast classes. However, dwindling enrollment in recent times led the district to end the program post the instructor’s retirement in the 2021-22 academic year. Financial constraints saw the station manager and numerous staff members laid off during the budget cuts after the 2022-23 school year.

The departure of the station manager notably reduced the district’s operational costs for the station, as his compensation made up a significant portion. Sponsorships from various organizations have historically offset these expenses to a degree. KGHP-FM has traditionally been fueled by volunteer contributions. Many have been dedicated hosts of shows spanning decades. Another staple was the coverage of high school sports games, though this has been inconsistent this year.

Leading the informal dialogue is Peninsula School District Executive Director of Digital Learning Kris Hagel. The goal is to engage community members, and past and present affiliates of KGHP, in determining the station’s trajectory. The meeting is open to the public and interested stakeholders, especially former and current station volunteers, are urged to participate.

Hagel told Gig Harbor Now, “The meeting will be an opportunity to bring together any interested parties in the community who have been involved in KGHP in the past or currently, who are interested in helping to contribute to the conversation around what is the future of KGHP.”