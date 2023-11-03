iHeart, Audacy, and SiriusXM All Align For Hungerthon 2023

WhyHunger’s annual Hungerthon fundraiser is returning for its 38th year with the collaborative might of long-standing radio allies iHeartMedia, Audacy, and SiriusXM. The fundraiser, set to run through the holiday season, has previously been instrumental in gathering millions to address the root causes of hunger, and investing in solutions that prioritize community-driven, nutritious food accessibility.

These radio engagements, bolstered by celebrity ambassadors such as Yoko Ono Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, are pivotal in echoing the event’s message and raising essential funds. The culmination of Hungerthon 2023 is the Live Hungerthon Day scheduled for November 21, to be broadcast on Audacy New York’s cluster of stations.

Apart from the radio events, Hungerthon 2023 also presents charity auctions and exclusive merchandise, with notable items like John Lennon’s Imagine There’s No Hunger apparel, Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town range, and a retro Hungerthon Tee. All merchandise proceeds will benefit WhyHunger’s projects.

WhyHunger Executive Director Jenique Jones commented, “A donation to Hungerthon moves the needle beyond food charity to support community-led solutions that protect everyone’s right to food and equip people to nourish themselves. We are grateful for our radio partners, celebrity ambassadors and Hungerthon supporters for their dedication and unwavering commitment to helping end hunger for good.”