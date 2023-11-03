FCC Continues Its Crackdown On Long-Standing Unpaid Fees

Y2K, Inc.’s St. Louis-based station KSLQ 104.5 could be without a license shortly unless it settles up for five figures in unpaid regulatory fees. The Federal Communications Commission has issued an Order to Pay or Show Cause for debts dating back to 2010.

Owned by Brad Hildebrand, Y2K in debt for $25,894, which factors in late charges and the continuing interest since the FCC mandates a 25% late penalty each year for uncollected regulatory fees. The sum also factors in administrative costs incurred. The licensee has been given a 60-day window by the Media Bureau either to clear the dues or present a justification for fee waivers or deferrals.

The FCC Media Bureau’s stance on KSLQ aligns with its recent increased efforts to hold broadcasters accountable for unpaid annual fees, like in the case of Louisiana’s Best Country Broadcasting. BCB owner Ben Strickland was found to owe unpaid fees as far back as 2002 for WBOX’s AM and FM signals.