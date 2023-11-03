Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts 2023 Class In New York City

Thursday night, the Museum of Broadcast Communications inducted eight esteemed figures and personalities into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2023. Among those honored is Radio Ink‘s President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti.

The induction gala took place at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. Adding to the evening’s grandeur, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, who was honored with an induction in 2022, gracefully assumed the role of Master of Ceremonies.

Joining Parenti in this prestigious recognition are WMGK’s John DeBella, WSIX’s Gerry House, Seattle staple Bob Rivers, WPLJ/SiriusXM’s Pat St. John, AT40’s Shadoe Stevens, NPR legend Nina Totenberg, and ICBC Broadcast Holdings President Charles Warfield. An industry panel, consisting of over 950 professionals, selected six of these inductees, while the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee handpicked the remaining two. Andrew Rosen from Miller Kaplan supervised the entire voting process.

A portion of the induction ceremony’s ticket sales proceeds are designated for the Museum of Broadcast Communications, serving as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. More info on the Hall and this year’s inductees can be found at www.radiohalloffame.com.