IBA Chooses Benztown’s StudioTexter For Member Stations

Benztown has announced a strategic partnership with the Independent Broadcasters Association to make StudioTexter the official texting platform for IBA members. This alliance offers special, budget-friendly pricing to independent radio broadcasters.

StudioTexter is a texting service developed specifically for radio stations. It offers free incoming SMS with unlimited keywords, scheduled contests, template use, and direct replies to listeners. The platform also features an Auto Responder that allows on-air talents to schedule automated replies for incoming texts.

IBA President Ron Stone stated, “We started the national contest for our members three years ago. It was a huge hit! The one thing I consistently heard from the members was text to win. We were using a website widget. StudioTexter provided us an inexpensive way to provide text to win for the members…and our contest has never been better! I would recommend this product to any station of any size!”

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes added, “We are thrilled that IBA members will now be connected to their listeners – and getting more for less – through this exciting and innovative new partnership. When we launched StudioTexter with our partner Envisionwise, we set out to create a texting service built specifically for the industry we love at the most affordable price. StudioTexter is the ideal solution for stations looking for a new best-in-class texting partner.”

Envisionwise President and CEO Jackie Parks said, “We are very excited to partner with IBA to bring StudioTexter to their station members that need this seamless and robust texting solution now more than ever. What sets StudioTexter miles apart from other texting services is that it is the only texting platform designed by radio pros to meet the unique texting needs of radio stations. StudioTexter enriches listener connections, builds trust, and strengthens communication between station brands and their communities, amplifying brand awareness and engagement and driving listener loyalty.”