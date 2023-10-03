Are You Prepared For Wednesday’s National EAS Test?

In August, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission announced a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System scheduled for Wednesday, October 4 at 2:20p ET. The test is designed to evaluate the readiness and effectiveness of the EAS in alerting the public during emergencies.

Broadcasters, who serve as essential intermediaries in this system, should have already updated their EAS Test Reporting System Form One by September 15. Stations will also be responsible for filing post-test data forms by specific deadlines in October and November. These forms are essential for assessing the operational capacity of the EAS.

In preparation for the test, radio operators should ensure their EAS equipment has the latest updates and make sure they are familiarized with the 2023 EAS Operating Handbook guidelines. Additionally, they need to review their State EAS Plans and synchronize their EAS equipment clocks with the official time provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

During the EAS test, which is expected to last approximately one minute, the message will be similar to the standard monthly EAS test messages that the public is familiar with. It will read: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

For more detailed information, broadcasters can refer to official guidelines available on the FCC and FEMA websites.