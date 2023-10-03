Barometer Brings AI-Powered Inclusivity To Drag Podcasts

Barometer has joined forces with Forever Dog Productions to enhance advertising opportunities within the Drag community. The collaboration aims to eliminate stereotypes and boost ad revenues for Drag performers on Forever Dog’s Moguls Of Media network.

The partnership comes as a response to the inaccurate categorization of Drag content due to inadequate keyword-based technology, leading to demonetization and perpetuating stereotypes. Barometer’s AI-driven technology will provide advertisers with a nuanced understanding of Drag content, thereby fostering a more inclusive advertising landscape.

Forever Dog Productions CEO Joe Cilio said, “Due to the tremendous amount of misinformation pointedly focused at the Drag community, many brands and advertisers have felt that Drag content is somehow inherently risky: our partnership with Barometer will prove that this is not the case. By providing advertisers with Barometer’s valuable tools and insights, we can confidently welcome more brands into this vibrant and exciting space. Forever Dog and Barometer are committed to fostering a more inclusive and supportive New Media environment for all marginalized communities.”

Barometer CEO Tamara Zubatiy reiterated, “Creating a more inclusive and fair environment for all creators, including the Drag community, is not only morally imperative but also a smart business decision. Diverse and representative content attracts a broader audience and supports a more inclusive society. Addressing this issue is a step towards a more equitable and understanding media landscape.”