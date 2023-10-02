NYC’s City Parks Foundation Honors iHeart’s Tom Poleman

Over the weekend, New York’s City Parks Foundation celebrated iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer and President of National Programming Tom Poleman while holding its most successful benefit fundraiser to date.

Poleman was awarded the SummerStage Icon Award by CPF Chair of the Board Roland Merchant for his substantial contributions to New York City’s arts and cultural landscape. The awards ceremony was accompanied by musical performances from Train and Tim McGraw at CPF’s flagship SummerStage venue in Central Park.

The $1.3 million raised will go towards supporting CPF’s free programs in arts, sports, environmental education, and community building, all produced annually in New York City public parks.