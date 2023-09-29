Cressy Walton Enters Sales VP Role At iHeart Phoenix

Cressy Walton has been appointed as the new VP of Sales for iHeartMedia’s Phoenix Region, effective October 9. She succeeds and will report directly to the recently promoted iHeartMedia Phoenix SVP of Sales Nancie Sullivan.

Before joining iHeartMedia, Walton served as Director of Sales at Alpha Media Portland for four and a half years, following an eight-year stint as General Sales Manager. She began her career in sports marketing in Phoenix and holds degrees from the University of Arizona and the University of Nevada.

Sullivan expressed, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Cressy join our team here in Phoenix. With her knowledge of the market and her extensive experience, she will be an integral part of the leadership team who will continue to strengthen our position in the market and in the Phoenix ad community,”

iHeartMedia Phoenix Region President Linda Little added, “I have been watching Cressy grow her career for many years since she left the Phoenix market and am very excited to have her join our sales leadership team. Her track record of success working with sales teams to help partners grow their business in broadcast, digital and sponsorship is impressive, and I know she will make a big impact with all the assets iHeart has to offer.”

In her own words, Cressy Walton said, “I’m thrilled to be back where my media journey began many years ago and to join the talent-rich sales team at iHeart Phoenix. My goal is to help us grow and create opportunities by bringing together the expertise of the Phoenix team to our advertisers, all while tapping into the incredible reach of iHeart’s iconic brands and massive audience.”