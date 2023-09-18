Brancadora Buys Two Atlantic City AMs As Equity Unloads

Rick Brancadora has finalized a $50,000 agreement to purchase “Jersey Giant” Classic Oldies WMID 1340 and WCMC 1230 from Gary Fisher’s Equity Communications. The acquired stations will operate under the license of The Jersey Giant WMID, LLC. This is Equity’s latest divestment in the area.

In August, iHeartMedia announced an agreement with Equity to purchase four stations in the Atlantic City metro for $2 million: WAYV 95.1FM in Atlantic City (Hot AC); WZXL 100.7FM in Wildwood (Classic Rock); WZBZ 99.3FM in Pleasantville (CHR); and WTTH 96.1FM in Margate City (Urban AC).

Under its new ownership, Brancadora is promising changes to the stations. He said, “These are legacy Jersey Shore stations that have been the mainstay of music entertainment and strong, proactive local news radio. We intend to enhance and expand the local news and information programming component, while building on the legacy trademark of Equity’s Gary Fisher. Gary’s historic track record in management and production development in New York City is pure legacy.”