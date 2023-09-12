Robbie Daniels Starts New Chapter In Fargo Radio After Quitting

Veteran radio host Robbie Daniels is embarking on a new chapter in her career after nearly 30 years at Fargo, ND classic rock station 107.9 The Fox (KPFX). Daniels announced her departure from the Jim Ingstad-owned station in August, due to personal reasons, including the loss of her son. She then received an offer from Midwest Communications’ KFGO across town and decided to accept.

Daniels will be part of the KFGO Morning Crew, alongside Dan Michaels and Doug Leier. It was Michaels who first brought Daniels into Fargo radio in 1992.

KFGO Operations Manager and News and Views host Joel Heitkamp said, “We’re excited. She was ready for something different and we were ready for Robbie. Having another female voice on the KFGO was a goal of mine. It was perfect timing and a perfect fit.”

Daniels spoke positively about her first day at KFGO, saying, “It’s been overwhelming, in a good way. It’s been a crazy day with the social media and my phone blew up. I didn’t leave The Fox to go to KFGO. It’s been a really tough year. In October will be the one-year anniversary of my son’s death. I felt as though I needed a change.”