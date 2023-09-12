Can Radio ‘Bank’ On Steady National Ad Play For 2023’s Close?

It’s a sight that broadcasters have been sorely wanting to see: radio advertising is still holding stable, even post-Labor Day, according to the latest data from Media Monitors. The total spot plays for the top five national radio advertisers registered at 219,703, showing a slight uptick from last week’s total of 215,051.

Bank of America surged to the top spot this week, airing a substantial 50,590 spots. This new entry displaced last week’s leader, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, who dropped off after the holiday weekend. Wendy’s also disappeared as a radio leader after a few weeks near the top.

Online language learning platform Babbel climbed up the ladder to secure the second position with 48,244 spots, showing an increase from last week’s 39,664. This suggests a more aggressive marketing strategy as we head into back-to-school and the final quarter of the year.

ZipRecruiter reentered the top 5 after a week off, taking the third position with 45,060 spot plays. Vicks maintained its presence in the rankings, albeit dropping to the fourth position. It aired 44,752 spots, showing a slight increase from last week’s 42,935.

Holiday-heavy advertiser The Home Depot declined in its spot plays, rounding out the top five with 31,057 spots compared to last week’s 43,365.

The average spot plays per advertiser registered at 43,940.6, up from last week’s average of 43,010.2. After a roller-coaster year in the ad spend sector, the past three weeks have been the most steady yet – before, during, and after a holiday weekend. This suggests less volatility for radio in the last months of 2023.