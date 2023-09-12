Broadcasters Foundation Scores With 2023 Golf Tournament

It was a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and philanthropy at the Greenwich Country Club on Monday, as radio leaders gathered for the Broadcasters Foundation of America Celebrity Golf Tournament. From a bagpipe-led shotgun start to a full suite of meals, the event was a perfect match to fund the BFoA’s mission of helping broadcasters in need.

The Celebrity Golf Tournament serves as the BFoA’s second-largest annual fundraiser, following closely behind their Golden Mike Award Gala. It is a crucial event that helps to fuel the foundation’s ongoing commitment to providing financial aid to broadcasters dealing with debilitating diseases, catastrophic events, or sudden tragedies, the BFoA stands as a bulwark of support for industry professionals.

The day kicked off in unique fashion, with the stirring sounds of bagpipes filling the air. while participants had exclusive access to the whole clubhouse and course. Celebrities participating included notable figures from the world of New York sports and broadcasting.

BFoA President Tim McCarthy was on hand to distribute prizes to the winners, adding a personal touch to the day’s events. The event also featured live and silent auctions for an array of luxury gifts, with all proceeds benefiting the Broadcasters Foundation.

The Broadcasters Foundation relies on the generosity of individual and corporate donors to continue its important work. Donations can be made through personal contributions, corporate initiatives, or bequests. Those interested in supporting the foundation can visit the BFoA’s website for more information.