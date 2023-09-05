TED Audio Tackles Modern Work In Season Two Of ‘Fixable’

In an era marked by rapid workplace transformations, including remote work, artificial intelligence integration, and shifting employee expectations, TED Audio’s FIXABLE is returning for its second season. Hosted by The Leadership Consortium Founder Anne Morriss and Harvard Business Professor Frances Frei, the podcast aims to answer urgent questions that both employers and employees are grappling with today.

The podcast will cover a variety of topics such as optimizing remote work policies, navigating workplace politics, leveraging AI in the office, and rebuilding stakeholder trust. New episodes will be released weekly.

Both hosts are no strangers to the TED stage and have collectively reached an audience of over 7 million people worldwide with their insights on trust and solving workplace issues. Their credentials extend to over a decade of consulting experience with companies like Uber, Riot Games, and WeWork on leadership and cultural challenges. Morriss and Frei bring this wealth of experience to FIXABLE, sharing advice and strategies to improve management, work-from-home policies, parental leave, and gender equality.