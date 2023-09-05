SiriusXM Readies Full Coverage For Another NFL Season

SiriusXM kicks off its role as the exclusive third-party audio provider for the 2023 NFL season this week. Subscribers will have access to live play-by-play for every NFL game across North America, both on SiriusXM radio and the SiriusXM App. The satellite radio company will also offer additional content through its 24/7 SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, including exclusive shows and in-depth news coverage.

The season opener features a matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, with multiple listening options available. Each of the 32 NFL teams will have its own dedicated channel for the season.

New to the SiriusXM NFL Radio team this season is three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith, who will host The SiriusXM Blitz with Bruce Murray. Smith joins a roster of NFL heavyweights that includes seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, and Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms, among others.

Fans can also look forward to a variety of podcasts, coach’s shows, player interviews, and press conferences available in the SiriusXM app by searching their favorite team’s name.