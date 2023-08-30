Wayward No More: Craig Way Returns To Austin’s Zone

The voice of the Texas Longhorns, Craig Way, is returning to iHeartMedia Austin’s AM 1300 The Zone (KVET-AM). Way has played a key role in the station’s history, having previously hosted a daily show on The Zone for 20 years and helped to flip the station all-sports in October 1998.

Way’s also has previous broadcast experience as Sports Director at Austin Radio Network and as play-by-play announcer for The University of Texas’ Longhorn Radio Network, managed by Learfield’s Longhorn Sports Properties. As such, his new show will focus on University of Texas and Central Texas sports.

iHeartMedia Austin & San Antonio Senior Vice President of Programming Jason McCollim said, “Every day from 2-4p, he’ll be diving deep into UT sports, sharing insights only he can offer. It’s a new era for afternoon radio, and we couldn’t be prouder to bring this experience to our listeners.”

Way added, “I was honored to be a part of the launch of AM 1300 The Zone as Austin’s first all-sports station in October of 1998, and am thrilled to return as host of a daily show on The Zone once again at a station that I called home from 1997-2017. I am excited to once again be a part of the iHeart family.”