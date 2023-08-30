Charlamagne Tha God Brings Back Mental Wealth Expo

iHeartMedia, Charlamagne Tha God, and the Mental Wealth Alliance are teaming up for the third annual Mental Wealth Expo on October 7. Taking place at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, the free event aims to shed light on various mental health issues.

The expo will feature expert-led panels, live podcast sessions, and breakout rooms to discuss topics like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and child and teen mental health. One of the notable rooms is MEternal, focused on addressing the challenges surrounding Black maternal health.

Experts and celebrities slated to appear include MWA Chief Mental Wealth Officer and AAKOMA project founder Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, television host Carson Daly, and clinical psychologist Dr. Rheeda Walker.

Charlamagne Tha God emphasized, “The Mental Wealth Expo was created for anyone who knows they need to start on their healing journey, but don’t know the first place to begin. It’s a day for folks to get exposed to mental health experts and resources that can get them on the right path and they get to receive this information for free! It is truly a blessing to be able to do this for a third consecutive year.”