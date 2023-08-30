MIW’s Inaugural ‘Behind The Mic’ Mentors Revealed

More details have been released about Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio’s first-ever ‘Behind the Mic Mentorship’ program. As first reported by Radio Ink on August 29, MIW’s year-long initiative is tailored for female radio personalities who have been on the air for at least 3-5 years and are looking to advance their careers.

We now know that the selected mentee will gain insights from industry experts, including national radio and television host Elaina Smith from Nights with Elaina and WLTW morning show talent Christine Nagy. The program also includes an opportunity for the participant to attend NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

Applications for the mentorship program are open until September 24 for female on-air personalities from any music format.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “This is going to be a stellar mentorship opportunity. If you’re a woman on-air, go for it! Many thank you’s: Mike McVay and McVay Media for their sponsorship; Heather Cohen of the Weiss Agency for her behind-the-scenes support and of course, Elaina and Christine for their participation.”