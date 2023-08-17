Atlanta’s Smooth Jazz Brings Groceries To 200 Families In Need

Davis Broadcastings’s Smooth Jazz 101/100 (WJZA) is helping around 200 Atlanta families facing food insecurity with a free grocery shopping experience. The station is hosting the Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market with help from local businesses and sponsors on Saturday, August 26.

Preregistered families will be able to access fresh produce, meat, eggs, and other essential food items at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

Davis Broadcasting VP and Atlanta Market Manager Greg Davis Jr. said, “Often times we take for granted the ability to provide healthy food options for our families. Goodr continues to make a positive impact on our community and Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Atlanta could not be more excited to partner with them Chevrolet and Mabra Law to provide families in need with this shopping experience. As a graduate of Morehouse College, I’m equally thrilled to host this event in the heart of Southwest Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.”