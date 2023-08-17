How Do Radio’s Best PDs Keep Programming Local These Days?

“Live and Local.” You’ve heard it a million times. It’s said to be the essence of radio. But in the era of RIFs and budget cuts, sometimes dayparts become voicetracked from afar or subbed entirely for network programming down the pipe. So how do the Best Program Directors in Radio fight back?

Radio Ink‘s August 2023 issue of our magazine delves deep into the insights of leading PDs, exploring the importance of staying connected to the local scene, whether it’s news, talk, or music. Their words provide a compelling argument for why local programming remains paramount in a media world where content can be easily replicated or replaced.

Here’s What The Best PDs Say About Programming Local:

“Radio at its best has always been a local medium. Fellow students of Lee Abrams learned that demonstrating pure love and/or total understanding of your local market is a powerful block in your brand’s foundation. Curiously, there have been times I’ve worked with out-of-market talent in voicetracking situations that did a better job of being local than some of the local talent. It comes down to focusing on your most important consumers, who…live in your market. It takes work—you’re either willing to commit to presenting a brand that can be considered a part of the fabric of the community, or you’re not. No excuses.”

“Local isn’t just a ‘buzzword,’ it’s a reality. If your brand and content is not ‘local’ and intimately connected to your community, it can be replaced or replicated by any number of sources. Whether it’s news, talk, or music, if the content is not anchored in your community, it will be a continued challenge to grow and monetize an audience.”

“Local should not be a buzzword, which indicates it happens to be in fashion. Local and community involvement should be the mission. Programmers need to remind personalities to keep their eyes and ears open. Ask questions on the phone when listeners call in. (And yes, they call in.) Read the local paper. Know what is happening in a part of town that you don’t normally visit. Nashville is a city that has live music in scores of venues, and they attract crowds. Not always locals, but often. Visit these venues. Talk to everyone. Use social media as a way to ask about interests, pet peeves and activities.”

Whether You’re Talent, Sales, or Management, Don’t Miss This Issue

