Fresh Face Vont Leak Leaps From Des Moines To The Twin Cities

Davontae “Vont” Leak is set to become the new night show host at iHeartMedia Twin Cities’ 101.3 KDWB starting on August 21. Leak, who graduated from William Paterson University this past Spring, briefly spent time this summer at iHeart’s KKDM and WHO in Des Moines, Iowa.

The appointment at 101.3 KDWB follows the departure of Eric E. White, who announced his exit earlier this year.

KDWB Program Director Rich Davis commented, “To say that Vont catapulted his broadcasting career is an understatement. As soon as I reviewed his resume and accomplishments, I knew he was a guy I needed to talk to. He is young, eager, and his passion is palpable. Vont is up to the task, and I can’t wait to watch him continue to grow as a part of the 101.3 KDWB team.”

Leak said, “There’s literally no words to explain how I grateful I am to my parents for supporting me and my crazy ass moves this summer. Not even 3 months ago I graduated college where with a dream to continue radio and eventually host a night show. Now we’re about to go shift the culture of the Twin Cities baby! I’m beyond grateful to Rich Davis for believing in my potential, and I can’t wait to see if my New Jersey and New York winters have anything on Minneapolis.”