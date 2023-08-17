Radio Ink Welcomes Columnists Charese Fruge’ and John Shomby

Radio Ink is excited to welcome two highly respected voices in the radio industry to its team of columnists. Both John Shomby and Charese Fruge’ are joining the ranks for our digital headlines, leveraging their extensive experience and expertise to benefit readers.

Charese Fruge’, an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, will be porting her popular “Women to Watch” column to Radio Ink every Thursday. With a career that has taken her to markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas, Fruge’ has earned a place in the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf.

Fruge’ expressed her enthusiasm for the move, saying, “Women To Watch has been such an inspiration to me by helping to lift up the voices for so many Women in the industry whose accomplishments and concerns fall on deaf ears. All of the Women featured in the column so far have such unique stories. I wanted to find a home for it that I knew would embrace it with respect and prioritization I knew it deserved. Radio Ink is that home! I couldn’t be more pleased.”

John Shomby brings over four decades of radio programming experience, having worked across various formats including CHR, Country, Mainstream Rock, Classic Hits, Sports Talk, and Contemporary Gospel. His career has spanned major launches in cities such as Augusta, Flint, Birmingham, Portland, Dallas, Honolulu, and Norfolk/Virginia Beach. Currently based in Nashville, TN, Shomby focuses on coaching and mentoring radio professionals. He is involved in multiple leadership roles within the industry, including Vice President of the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Board of Directors since 2019.

Shomby expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of such a talented group of contributors with the industry’s premiere publication, Radio Ink. I just hope I can be half as good as Mike McVay.”

Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats warmly welcomed both Shomby and Fruge’, saying, “I’m thrilled to add Charese and John to our roster of columnists. I’ve read both’s work for years and am honored they chose us for their new home. Women to Watch is a powerful platform that shines a deserved and needed spotlight on the inspiring women that drive our industry forward. John’s decades of expertise will bring invaluable insight to our weekly headlines. I look forward to a flourishing future with both.”

Look forward to thought-provoking content and inspiring stories from both columnists starting soon.