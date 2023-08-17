Is your station streaming content on digital platforms? Do you have effective tools for monetizing your digital audience? If you answered “yes” to the first questions, but “no” to the second … your station is losing money.

Want to turn your digital platform into a powerful revenue stream? Our Digitizing Your Audience panel at Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati will show you how!

The radio business has changed: Stations generate considerable engagement and listening on digital platforms, without the tools to effectively monetize it. At the same time, advertisers are asking for reliable digital data.

The only way broadcasters can effectively monetize their investments is to “digitize” the audience, creating first-party data that fits advertiser needs and positions stations to take full advantage of the digital audience they are creating.

This panel will explore real-world success stories and provide specific ways stations can go beyond Nielsen to monetize their entire audience. Join us at “Digitizing” Your Audience for Revenue Growth from 10:00-10:40 AM on September 14, the second day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit!

Meet the Moderator

Paul Jacobs is the VP/GM of Jacobs Media, which for 38 years has provided programming, digital, and social media consulting and research to commercial, public, and Christian radio stations. In 2008, Jacobs also became President of a new mobile application development company started by Jacobs Media — jacapps. Jacobs has become a leading spokesperson for the radio industry regarding the changing in-car audio experience and the necessity for the digital transformation of the industry.

Meet the Panelists

Katie Gambill is the Director of Online News Brands for Saga Communications. Before her current position, she served as the General Manager of 5 Star Media, where she managed nine stations and launched Clarksvillenow.com, which quickly became the leading news source in the community while providing local content for the radio stations.

Tony Garcia is an accomplished radio industry professional with expertise in affiliate sales. He founded Global Media Services in 2014 and co-founded Now! Media in 2017. During his 40-plus-year career, Garcia established a reputation for understanding the unique needs of individual stations and for growing nationally syndicated products from inception to nationwide prominence.

Creighton Green co-founded Audience.io, a customer growth, engagement, and data platform that works with over 4,000 media properties and brands to help them better understand and connect with their audiences. With more than a decade of experience in digital marketing, Green has honed his skills in driving customer growth, engagement, and activation.

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is still open for a limited time!