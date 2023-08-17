Radio’s Reach Shifted Further To Digital In Q2

The radio and audio landscape continues to undergo significant transformations, with the rise of smartphones and digital devices reshaping how consumers listen to content. Despite these changes, a new report by Edison Research’s Share of Ear survey, updated to reflect Q2 2023, reveals that AM/FM radio remains a robust force in the total audio listening space, particularly in terms of reach.

According to the survey, 63% of respondents (among Americans age 13 and older) are reached by AM/FM radio content every single day. This substantial figure underscores the continuing influence of traditional radio in an increasingly digital world.

The study further breaks down how listeners are accessing radio content. The results show that 84% of daily radio listeners report listening exclusively over-the-air through traditional radio sets. A smaller 5% of respondents reported listening only to online streams of AM/FM stations through digital devices such as phones, computers, smart speakers, internet-enabled televisions, and video game consoles. Notably, 11% of respondents (or about 7% of all Americans age 13 and older) recorded both over-the-air and streaming listening.

This shows how radio is, in fact, evolving with technology. While the majority still tune in via traditional means, one in six daily radio listeners now record at least some listening on a digital device. This suggests a growing integration of traditional and digital platforms, reflecting broader trends in media consumption.