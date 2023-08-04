Jonas Brothers Start The Channel On SiriusXM For Tour Kickoff

With the Jonas Brothers kicking off their North American tour this month in support of their latest album, The Album, the Jonas Brothers are now venturing into broadcasting with an exclusive SiriusXM channel. Jonas Brothers The Channel has Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas providing hand-picked playlists alongside personal narratives.

The channel will include music and stories from the trio, in addition to a diverse selection of influential tracks from across the decades from artists such as Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac, Olivia Rodrigo, and Prince.

The new channel can be accessed in cars on SiriusXM channel 105 from August 1–14 and streaming on the SiriusXM App from August 1–28.