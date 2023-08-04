Retired Army Colonel Uses Maryland College FM To Help Veterans

A new radio program dedicated to issues of significance to veterans and their families, called Veterans SITREP, was launched last month on WHFC radio at Harford Community College in Bel Air, MD. The show is helmed and co-produced by retired US Army Colonel Bill Montgomery.

Montgomery, who is also a former HCC adjunct professor, pointed out the importance of providing an authentic representation of veterans and, more crucially, sharing available community resources. He is joined in the endeavor by co-producer Paul Chuffo, a seasoned radio professional and WHFC programmer.

Veterans SITREP, or “situation report” in Army jargon, aims to inspire listeners to take advantage of resources that can assist them, according to Montgomery. The program is broadcast live for an hour on Thursday evenings with episodes later made available on the show’s website and Spotify.

Initial episodes have seen interviews with high-profile guests, such as Anthony Woods, Maryland’s veterans’ affairs secretary, and Mary Jane Jernigan, a civilian aide to the secretary of the Army. Other planned interviews include discussions with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, former Harford County Council member Andre Johnson, HCC President Teresa Felder, and Aberdeen Proving Ground’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson.

Montgomery told the Baltimore Sun his goal was to, “Give some authenticity, but probably more importantly, share resources that are available in the community. Our hope is somebody listening to the program will not only pick up resources, [but] will maybe get some confidence to maybe try some of those resources to help them.”