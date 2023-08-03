Salem Radio Network Hosts Promote AM During August Recess

Salem Radio Network‘s syndicated talk hosts are contributing to the fight to keep AM radios in-car. SRN talk hosts Mike Gallagher, Charlie Kirk, Sebastian Gorka, Hugh Hewitt, Brandon Tatum, and Dennis Prager recorded PSAs to encourage listeners to rally their congressional representatives in support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

They underscore that the Senate Commerce Committee has given its nod to the legislation, pushing it forward for a vote in the Senate, and it also awaits action in the US House of Representatives. The hosts implore listeners to discuss the importance of preserving AM radio when their Senators or Representatives visit their communities during this month’s Congressional recess.

They also include texting instructions supplied by the NAB for its “Depend on AM” campaign.

SRN also provides a Spanish-language version of the PSA for stations catering to Hispanic listeners across the country. Any station, irrespective of their affiliation with Salem, can request free audio files of these PSAs from SRN.

SRN VP/News & Talk Programming Tom Tradup stated, “This action is one way the 80-million people who depend on AM radio for news, critical weather updates and vigorous debate on issues can peacefully and patriotically approach their lawmakers directly to share their views.”