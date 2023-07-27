Spotify CEO Wants More A.I. Generated Ads On The App

Spotify, in its quest to further harness artificial intelligence, is contemplating the introduction of new features that will boost user engagement and streamline operations. CEO Daniel Ek shared these insights during Spotify’s second-quarter earnings call.

The company aims to leverage AI in generating audio advertisements on the app. Ek suggests that employing AI for this purpose could drastically reduce the time and cost needed to develop new ad formats. The CEO posits that advertisers could potentially create thousands of ads and test them across the Spotify network.

Spotify is also debating generative AI to succinctly summarize podcasts. This feature could aid listeners in discovering new podcasts aligned with their interests to enhance the visibility of podcast creators.

These developments align with Spotify’s recently published patent for an AI-powered “text-to-speech synthesis” system. This technology can transmute text into human-like speech, complete with emotion and intention, indicating Spotify’s ambitions to transcend the capabilities of its AI feature DJ. The speech synthesis technology could potentially eliminate the need for human voiceover in audiobooks, substituting it with AI-produced speech.