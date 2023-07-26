Anne Kramer Is Hubbard’s PM Drive Pick At WTOP

Hubbard’s WTOP in Washington, DC has named Anne Kramer as its new afternoon anchor. Kramer will be teaming up with co-anchor Shawn Anderson for the weekday slot in the chair Hillary Howard left last month.

Kramer’s career includes a 25-year stint at Baltimore’s WBAL, where she held positions as an anchor and reporter, as well as anchoring AM Drive. Her investigative reporting on Baltimore’s 911 system earned her a National Edward R. Murrow Award. Furthermore, she has been the recipient of multiple Chesapeake AP Awards.

“I am excited to be a full-time member of this legendary news station,” said Kramer. “I am looking forward to working alongside Shawn Anderson, with his years of experience, as we give listeners the most up-to-date and accurate information they need to make informed decisions as they go about their day.”

WTOP’s Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler praised Kramer’s storytelling skills, saying, “Anne puts our listeners first and is always thinking about how she can help them understand what is going on in their worlds. Our listeners are in great hands with Shawn and Anne each afternoon.”