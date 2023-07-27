Former Denver Bronco Derek Wolfe Exits Audacy’s KKFN

Derek Wolfe, former Denver Broncos defensive lineman, has decided to step away from his weekday afternoon co-hosting role at Audacy’s 104.3 The Fan (KKFN). Since October 2022, Wolfe had shared hosting duties on The Drive with Darren “Dmac” McKee.

Announcing the decision on his Instagram, Wolfe posted, “Hello everyone! I wanted to share some news with you first. I have made the tough decision to step down as co-host of The Drive on the Fan due to persistent scheduling conflicts. Lately, my passion for outdoor pursuits has taken me on an exciting and unexpected journey, prompting me to continue chasing my dreams. I genuinely appreciate your understanding and support throughout this process!”

Wolfe, the Broncos’ first selection in the 2012 draft and the 36th overall, replaced his former Broncos teammate Tyler Polumbus on The Drive last October after Polumbus left to join Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 (KKSE) on the midday show, P.H.D.