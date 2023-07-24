To Make Nights On Magic FM, Cumulus Just Adds Waters

Cumulus Media Colorado Springs’ heritage Top 40 98.9 Magic FM (KKMG) has a new voice on nights. Alex Waters will share an energetic mix of pop culture commentary, relationship tips, and trending Southern Colorado news every weeknight.

Waters is making the transition across town from nights on Bahakel Communications’ Alternative station X103.9 (KRXP). Before this, he held hosting duties in the afternoons on the now-defunct Hot 100 (WHVT) in Norfolk, VA, and nights on Hits 96 (WDOD) in Chattanooga, TN.

KKMG’s Program Director Jeff Haber said, “I’m thrilled to have Alex bring his energy, humor, and love for pop culture to 98.9 Magic FM. I’m excited to see the immediate impact his show will have on the Colorado Springs Market.”

“Rocky Mountain high! Or, I mean, hi! I’m more than excited to be part of this winning Cumulus team, connecting with Magic FM’s listeners on-air, on social media, and on the streets of Southern Colorado, too,” added Waters.