Beasley Tampa Production Director Tapped For Corporate Role

Tom Carrozza has been appointed as the Corporate Director of Production Operations at Beasley Media Group. Since 1999, Carrozza has functioned as the Creative Services Director at Beasley’s WLLD and WPBB in Tampa, FL.

In his elevated role, he will report to Chief Content Officer Justin Chase, acting as a direct liaison with the company’s Production Directors while operating from the Beasley Tampa office. Carrozza’s mandate is to enhance creative production quality, harness the skills of in-house producers, and develop streamlined systems to minimize redundancy.

Chase said, “Over the past 10 years, I’ve relied on Tom for many important corporate initiatives and special projects. No matter what he tackles, I’ve always been impressed with his professionalism, performance, and leadership. We look forward to leveraging Tom’s skills for the benefit of our overall company.”

Carrozza commented, “I’m excited to work with all the amazing talent we have at Beasley Media Group. My goal is to collaborate with local Production Directors to build a new and exciting creative department, leveraging technology to improve workflow and allowing the team to be their creative best for our colleagues, clients, and listeners. Thank you to the Beasley family and the corporate staff for this great opportunity!”