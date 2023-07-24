Cumulus Albuquerque Drive Aims To Protect Vulnerable From Heat

Given the intense heatwave blanketing much of the US, Cumulus Albuquerque has started a drive to assist that city’s unhoused population. With daytime highs easily breaking 90 degrees and climbing into the 100s on most days, the Healing Homelessness Water Drive aims to collect critical items like bottled water, Gatorade, and hygiene products to aid local shelters.

Cumulus radio stations participating in the drive are KKOB, KOBQ, KMGA, KNML, and KRST, urging the community to contribute their donations to help those in need during the extreme heat. Detailed lists of required items are available on each station’s website.

Cumulus Albuquerque Vice President/Market Manager Jeff Berry, commended the city’s residents, saying, “I’ve always been impressed by the people of Albuquerque and their desire to pitch in when there is a community call to action. We are pleased to assist these deserving charities with this immediate need for water and supplies for our homeless neighbors struggling with the heat this summer.”