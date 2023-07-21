CRS Tackles Radio/Records Collaboration In July Webinar Focus

Country Radio Seminar has unveiled plans for the July feature of its webinar series, CRS360. The upcoming session, “The Power of Collaboration: How Country Radio, Labels, and DSPs Can Work Together To Shape the Country Music Industry,” is set to take place on Wednesday, July 26th, at 2p ET. It aims to discuss the challenges faced by the country music industry and underscores the significance of collaboration between different industry players.

The webinar is free to attend, but interested parties must register in advance.

The panel discussion will be facilitated by Beverlee Brannigan and will include insights from experts such as Amazon Music’s Michelle Kammerer, BMG Nashville’s Adrian Michaels, and KBAY/San Jose’s Bo Matthews. The panelists, who were part of a year-long CRB think tank, will share their recommendations for tackling industry challenges through collective efforts.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis stated, “July’s 360 continues sharing the work of our industry think tank established last year, with a discussion about industry collaboration among every segment of our business. Our format is currently enjoying a surge in popularity and consumption; By working together, country radio, labels, and DSPs can help to ensure sustained growth and continued success of the country genre.”