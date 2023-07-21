50 Finalists Pulled For 2023 Texas Radio Hall Of Fame Class

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has announced the fifty nominees for its 2023 Induction Class. The nominees are now accessible for voting members’ consideration on the TRHOF website until July 31st.

The TRHOF Review Committee sifted through over 200 broadcast professionals with Texas radio affiliations to decide on the final fifty nominees. The TRHOF voting members are now tasked with choosing the twenty individuals to be celebrated in the annual TRHOF induction ceremony at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, TX.

Honorees for the 2023 Induction Class will be recognized at the organization’s Annual Induction and Reunion Weekend, taking place on November 3-4, 2023, in Kilgore, Texas. The TRHOF website provides information on becoming a voting member, and interested individuals are still welcome to join and participate in this year’s selection process.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process and this rollout represents a major step forward. We are fortunate to have a group of outstanding broadcasters for our voting members to consider and a rejuvenated balloting platform that includes their photos and biographical information for review.”

He added, “We are very pleased with this slate of nominees, which spotlights the depth and breadth of Texas radio talent. From the tower to the board to the conference room, this list of nominees features small-town and major market representation, connected to a variety of formats and virtually every position of service in the broadcast world.”