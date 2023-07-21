Murphy’s ‘Bandit’ Hopes To Steal A Piece Of Flagstaff Country

Murphy Air has expanded its Western Arizona offerings by introducing a new modern country station, The Bandit 97.9, to its Flagstaff cluster. It joins Murphy’s two other area stations and six Lake Havasu City signals.

Murphy Air Owner Rick Murphy stated, “We are thrilled to bring The Bandit to Flagstaff. We believe there is a strong demand for new modern country music in this area, and we are excited to meet that demand with this new station. We are committed to providing the best possible radio experience for our listeners. We believe that The Bandit is a valuable addition to our lineup and look forward to seeing it thrive in the Flagstaff market.”